Right lane blocked on WB I-70 in Preble County; Semi overturns spilling coffee creamer

The right lane is closed after a semi-crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Preble County early Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Dayton Post were dispatched just after midnight to I-70 WB just past State Route 503 on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the crash involved a pair of semis and one overturned.

The overturned semi was carrying coffee creamer and it spilled onto WB I-70.

The right lane remains closed on WB I-70.

We will continue to provide updates.