Landspout touches down in the Oklahoma panhandle

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma panhandle saw some action weather-wise Sunday when a picture came into the KFOR newsroom of a landspout seen near Guymon and Boise City.

The picture was sent in by a viewer who said his wife snapped it on Highway 412 between the two cities around 5 p.m.

NWS said that they did get some reports of some touching down along the highway.

While tornadoes are formed from large rotating supercell storms, landspouts are formed from thunderstorms that don’t necessarily have a rotating updraft.

They’re weaker than supercell tornadoes but can still cause low-end tornadic damage.

While nothing disastrous has been reported it was quite a site to see.

