Landspout tornado spotted in Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — An active day of weather was present across the region on Sunday (6/9) with flash flooding and severe storms. The mountains and portions of the lower elevations had several different warnings issued throughout the day. By late afternoon a landspout tornado was also reported.

Abundant moisture and energy in the atmosphere aided in thunderstorm development. Convective available potential energy (CAPE) levels were relatively modest for this time of year. Thunderstorms need this energy, and moisture, to form and sustain themselves.

The landspout was reported by Joe Wertz on X around 4:00 in the afternoon on Sunday. The location listed was north of the Moffat area in the San Luis Valley. Conditions were favorable for thunderstorm development at this time as several cells had recently developed.

After examining radar from the time the landspout was reported, the thunderstorm circled in white was likely responsible for helping with its formation.

Landspout tornadoes are a bit different than the more classic ‘supercell’ tornadoes. A supercell tornado needs a strong rotating updraft from a parent thunderstorm. The entire storm is rotating and portions of it will begin lowering towards the ground. Not all supercell thunderstorms produce tornadoes, but when they do they tend to be stronger.

Here is an example of a supercell tornado for comparison from FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

Near Chugwater Wyoming, June 2023

Landspouts, which are a form of non-supercell tornadoes, form with a spinning motion originating near the ground. A nearby thunderstorm with no rotating updraft may move over these areas of spinning motion at the ground. When they do, the spin may be stretched vertically into the atmosphere and produce a landspout tornado. This was likely the case with the thunderstorm circled in white above.

Tornadoes of this nature are quite common in Colorado as our unique terrain allows for a good amount of spin to be present when thunderstorms develop. Landspouts are usually more rope-like in appearance and can often be seen from miles away; our dry climate tends to keep these twisters rather dusty.

