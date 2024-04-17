Landslide shuts down road in Harmony

A landslide has a road in Harmony, Beaver County shut down.

Woodland Road, near Ambridge Borough Park and Harmony Ridge Golf Club, is closed because of the landslide.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw nearly half of the road crumbling.

It’s not clear how soon the road could reopen.

