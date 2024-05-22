Landslide near Ojai, Santa Paula prompts officials to open emergency trail. Here's why

Months after a landslide blocked the only direct route between Santa Paula and Ojai, officials have opened a path to let people walk around the closure.

The California Department of Transportation has said it may be late June before the stretch of Highway 150 could partially reopen for vehicles. The February slide buried the rural route in a pile of mud and debris more than 50 yards long.

Caltrans estimates roughly 3,200 vehicles used the section of the highway daily. The closure left drivers to loop around through Ventura via Highways 126, 101 and 33 to reconnect with the 150 into Ojai.

For some, a 14-mile roundtrip commute to school or work became 90 miles.

Residents stuck south and north of the slide urged agencies to create a pedestrian path — one that could allow them to walk around it and then get picked up on the other side. But Caltrans officials had trouble finding a spot and also had safety concerns.

This week, they announced an "emergency pedestrian trail" would open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Authorities cautioned the path sits on private property and would not be up to standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The trail has handrails and carved steps.

"Please be careful," a sign says. "The trail is provided for the convenience of the community. Be respectful to the property owner — do not litter nor linger."

The highway remains closed from Stonegate Road in Santa Paula to Steckel Park. Crews are working to build a retaining wall to shore up the slope, a project that includes installing dozens of large beams deep into the ground.

"We should be done with drilling this week," Caltrans spokesman Eric Menjivar said.

During the road closure, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is offering a free emergency shuttle service to help residents get between Ojai and Santa Paula. More information is available at vcemergency.com/sr-150-landslide-information.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Trail opened for those blocked by Ojai, Santa Paula landslide