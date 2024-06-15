Landscaper discovers apparent ‘human remains’ in Darlington County, coroner says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are investigating the possible discovery of human remains, Coroner Todd Hardee said.

Details are limited, but officials said a landscaper working on Pond Hollow Road Saturday unearthed possible human remains.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with Darlington County deputies and a forensic anthropologist are investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.