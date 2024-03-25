Landry’s new public defense system takes effect this week with few details about new board

A new oversight structure that gives Gov. Jeff Landry more power over public defenders in Louisiana is expected to go into effect this week, with or without the governor’s signature.Landry’s office would not provide information on when he will sign the final piece of his criminal justice package approved in February, but the bill automatically becomes a statute without his signature 20 days after he receives it. Secretary of State Nancy Landry, who is not related to the governor, sent him the bill March 1, according to legislative records.

The measure dissolves the existing 11-member Louisiana Public Defender Board that currently manages the personnel, operations and the $52 million budget of Louisiana’s public defense system, which represents over 145,000 people, or 88% of criminal defendants in Louisiana.

Instead, the new law will empower one gubernatorial appointee, a state public defender, to make more of the decisions over the sprawling system with 37 local district offices and 850 attorneys.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry hasn’t said who he will pick to serve on the new Louisiana Public Defender Oversight Board yet.

In place of the old board, it creates a nine-member Louisiana Public Defender Oversight Board, with more limited authority over finances and hiring. But the new board must still approve the governor’s selection for state public defender.Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, sponsor of the legislation, said Landry has waited to sign the bill because of logistical concerns. The governor had to make sure more than a dozen people who work for the current public defender board didn’t lose any of their benefits when their jobs transfer to the new office.

Rémy Starns, the current state public defender, said last week he expected the governor to sign the legislation and call a meeting of the new board to confirm the new state public defender Wednesday.He also anticipates Landry will pick him to stay in the job.

“If he appoints me to be the state public defender, which I have a lot of optimism that that’s going to be the case, we’ll go from there,” Starns said in a virtual meeting Friday with district defenders, who manage the local public defender offices. The Illuminator obtained a recording of the discussion.

Landry’s office has not answered questions about who he will nominate for the state public defender’s job or to serve on the oversight board that has to confirm his pick. The incoming law allows the governor to select four of the new board’s nine members directly and to choose the board’s chairman.Four of the five remaining board seats were also up in the air at the end of last week.

The Louisiana Supreme Court oversees two of those seats. The justices picked retired Caddo Parish Judge Frank Thaxton, who is a member of the outgoing state public defender board, and former East Baton Rouge Parish juvenile court Judge Kathleen Stewart Richey, the state’s children’s ombudsman, to serve as their appointees, according to the court’s spokesperson.

Thaxton confirmed he will accept the appointment, but it’s unclear if Richey will be able to participate, given her current state position.

Senate President Cameron Henry and House Speaker Phillip DeVillier also each get to fill a slot, but the Republican chamber leaders had not picked their board members as of Friday. DeVillier said he would likely pick a retired judge who lives in or around his hometown of Eunice. Henry, who is from Metairie, didn’t provide details on who he might appoint.

The Public Defenders Association of Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers have a say over the final seat on the board. The organizations jointly provide a list of three nominations for the board member to the governor, and Landry must pick one person from their nominees.

They have submitted Will Snowden, a Loyola University New Orleans College of Law faculty member; Pamela Metzger, executive director of the Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center at Southern Methodist University’s law school and former Louisiana public defender board member; and Adrejia Boutté, a commercial litigation attorney and current state public defender board member, for consideration. Both the public defenders association and the criminal defense group were scrambling Friday to draft their list of potential board members on short notice. It wasn’t clear why the groups weren’t given more time to make their selections, said King Alexander, head of the Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.“Bottom line, both organizations have been deprived of our statutory right, and especially the one of which I am President,” Alexander wrote in a text Tuesday morning. “I should have been given at least 48 hours to convene a special meeting of my board for their advice and consent regarding this important decision.”Alexander is also a member of the Louisiana Republican State Central Committee, which supported Landry’s bid for governor.As of Friday, Thaxton said he was hearing rumors the new oversight board would meet Wednesday, but he hadn’t been contacted yet about where and when the meeting would take place. He wasn’t even sure how the board would give proper notice to call a meeting because the process for doing so had been removed from law by the recent legislation.“Who calls the meeting? And how do they call it?” said Thaxton, who lives in Shreveport. “I guess I’m just going to just ride around with an Uber driver until someone tells me where to go.”

