Landrum historical marker revealed in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Historical Commission unveiled an Official Texas Historical Marker for the former community of Landrum on Saturday.

Photo courtesy of the Cherokee County Historical Commission.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Landrum was a post office community seven miles west of Alto that was first settled in the 1880’s.

The town had a post office which was discontinued in 1906 and a store that was closed after that and by the 1930’s the town no longer appeared on maps.

The store and post office were at the sight of a now empty pasture near County Road 2909 and County Road 2915, according to the Cherokee County Historical Commission.

