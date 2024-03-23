'Landmark example of what's possible': GJCTC unveils new solar array, talks benefits of renewable technology

Mar. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center made history Friday when it unveiled a nearly four-acre solar array that now powers the school — becoming the first educational institution in western Pennsylvania to be powered by a solar array, officials said.

There are 1,980 double-sided solar panels on the former GJCTC softball field, providing 100% of the school's power.

The solar array was the last step in a multi-million-dollar renovation project that started two years ago at the Richland Township school.

"Solar was a natural transition as the project started," Administrative Director John Augustine said.

The upgrades were the first major overhaul to the GJCTC campus in roughly 50 years and had a focus on energy savings. Augustine said that, before the renovations, the building still had windows and a roof dating from its opening in the 1970s.

The Efficiency Network, of Pittsburgh, was brought in to manage the project.

Augustine said Friday that, when The Efficiency Network toured the building to identify energy efficiency possibilities, he asked about converting an antiquated hot water system. That discussion led to talk about offsetting electrical costs with solar power.

Installation of the solar array was paid for through a power purchase agreement with Duquesne Power and Light. The Efficiency Network's parent company is Duquesne Light Holdings Inc.

A power purchase agreement is when a developer installs, owns and operates an energy system on a customer's property, and the customer then purchases electrical output for a specific period. In this case, Duquesne Power and Light and GJCTC agreed to a more than 20-year contract.

Joe Richards, The Efficiency Network project manager, said GJCTC will now pay 6.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of energy, down from a rate of 8.5 cents per kWh.

Augustine said it will help future joint operating committees to know exactly how much electricity costs will be for more than 20 years.

The savings will then be rolled into educational offerings at the school, he said.

Augustine said the school already offered some solar lessons in its electrical technology program, but there are plans to develop a solar certification program to help train future workers to install solar systems.

State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia, has introduced legislation geared toward helping more schools install solar power. House Bill 1032, known as "Solar for Schools," would create a grant program to use state and federal dollars to assist schools with solar installations.

The legislation passed the state House last year and was referred to the Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee in July.

Fiedler said Friday that GJCTC's project represents a "concrete example that 'Solar for Schools' is possible."

"It's really a landmark example of what's possible," she said, adding that a career and technology center is a good fit for solar power because of the training possibilities that could accompany such an array.

Following a presentation that featured remarks from Fiedler, Augustine, Richards, Cambria County Commissioners Thomas Chernisky and Keith Rager, and Generation180 Pennsylvania Director Shannon Crooker, the group took a tour of the new solar field.

Devin Petrunak, a senior construction technology student, said it was great to see innovative projects taking place at his school. He and some other students were able to learn from the contractors hired for the improvements.