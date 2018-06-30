A landmark climate change ruling could go up in smoke after Justice Kennedy retires

After 30 years on the Supreme Court bench, Justice Anthony Kennedy will leave the nation's highest courthouse at the end of July.

With Kennedy's departure comes much uneasiness. One cause for concern is over the paramount climate decision Massachusetts v. EPA, in which Kennedy proved to be the deciding swing vote, as he often was. The worry is that with him gone, the ruling will be left imperiled.

The case occurred after the EPA decided, in 2003, that it could not regulate heat-trapping greenhouse gases. Twelve states, including Massachusetts, sued the agency. They argued that these gases were pollutants and a danger to the public. Eventually, the case found its way to the Supreme Court.

Settled by a five to four vote in 2007, Massachusetts v. EPA ruled for the first time that heat-trapping greenhouse gases are pollutants, and that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can regulate them, just as the agency reins in pollution emitted by cars and trucks.

"I think Massachusetts v. EPA is the most important environmental decision the Supreme Court has ever decided," Ann Carlson, the director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law, said in an interview.

President Donald Trump will select the next Supreme Court nominee, and it's almost certain this individual will, at minimum, find Massachusetts v. EPA flawed or bad law. Trump is openly hostile to widely accepted climate science, and appears not to have even an elementary understanding of how climate works.

Just how important has Massachusetts v. EPA been?

Before the decision, the EPA did not consider greenhouse gases — notably the invisible, potent gas carbon dioxide — an air pollutant. So it wasn't regulated as one.

Kennedy's swing vote changed that.

"I think it’s a highly significant case because it opened what had been a locked door," Joseph Goffman, executive director of Harvard University's environmental and energy law program, said in an interview.

"The case was tantamount to the opening gun in a race."

Justice Anthony Kennedy (on right) administers the judicial oath to Judge Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. More

Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Specifically, the case enabled the EPA to use a powerful law, the Clean Air Act, to rein in greenhouse gas emissions from cars, trucks, power plants, and industry. This same law had already proven hugely effective in limiting other air pollutants, like the nitrous and sulfur oxides expelled from cars.

"The Clean Air Act has been exceptionally successful as law in making huge changes in public health," said Goffman. "All you have to do is look at L.A. in the 1970s, and then look at it today."

"I remember visiting L.A. in the '70s, and after a day or two, having a sore throat because of smog," he added.

Following the Massachusetts v. EPA decision, the Obama Administration could use the power of the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse gases, which didn't cause sore throats and coughing fits, but stoked accelerated warming and disruption of the global climate.

Cars, trucks, power plants, and fossil fuel operations all became regulated. In 2012, for example, the Obama Administration finalized ambitious gas efficiency standards for cars in the U.S. The goal was to slash fuel use in half by 2025, and accordingly, greenhouse gas emissions, too.