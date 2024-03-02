Landlord pushes tenants out of Englewood apartment despite rental assistance payments
Tenants at an Englewood apartment building are being forced out, after their landlord pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in rental assistance from the state.
Tenants at an Englewood apartment building are being forced out, after their landlord pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in rental assistance from the state.
Get in on these genius gadgets including a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
The price of bitcoin has surged to levels not seen since November 2021 as investors pour money into new bitcoin ETFs. Here’s what investors should know.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.
Appearing onstage at StrictlyVC LA, Lyu explained his rather philosophical approach to the threat of Google, Microsoft, or Apple coming to crush them. Rabbit's r1, the pocket AI assistant that attracted considerable hype after its debut at CES, is certainly an original proposal.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Here's the latest on what you need to know.
The gaming industry is facing mass layoffs.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
'The Cadillac of beach chairs': More than 41,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say they'll change your chill-out game for good.
X has updated its abuse and harassment page in January, and it has added a new section that explains its new rule against intentionally using the wrong pronouns for a person or using a name they no longer go by.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
AMC's CEO said he will cut his pay as the company's share price dwindles.
Former President Trump is appealing a decision from an Illinois judge to remove him from the state's primary ballot on March 19. Here's what to know about the ruling.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
Forever chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging, thanks to a commitment from manufacturers. Here's what to know.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?