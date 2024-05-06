Landlord finds trail of blood, leading police to woman killed in home, Arizona cops say

A landlord’s discovery of blood on his driveway led officers to find a woman slain inside her home, Arizona police reported.

A man called authorities to report finding blood outside his home at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5, Phoenix police said in a news release. The blood led into a part of the home that was being rented.

Officers followed the trail of blood inside and found the body of Andrea Casarrubias Romero, 24, police said.

Romero, who had been stabbed to death, died following an altercation sometime during the night before, police said.

Detectives identified a possible suspect and are searching for him, police said.

An investigation into the death continues.

