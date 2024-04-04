Landgraf: More law enforcement grant funding headed to West Texas

Apr. 4—AUSTIN — Legislation supported by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has resulted in significant grant funding for law enforcement agencies in the four counties he represents in the Texas House of Representatives.

Landgraf voted for SB 22 during the 2023 legislative session to provide salary assistance for rural law enforcement, a need he is well aware of as the state representative for the West Texas counties of Ector, Loving, Ward, and Winkler.

"I'm proud to fight for the men and women who risk everything to keep us safe," Landgraf said. "Supporting local law enforcement is always a top priority for me, and that is exactly what SB 22 is all about, law and order in the rural parts of our great state. If it wasn't for all of the production taking place in the Permian Basin, the state of Texas wouldn't be what it is today. I'm thankful to see some of these blessings come back our way in the form of funding for our dedicated sheriffs and district attorneys."

Senate Bill 22 requires the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to establish and administer grant programs to provide salary assistance for rural sheriffs' offices, constables' offices, and prosecutors' offices in small and midsized counties, such as the ones in Landgraf's district. Grant applications can be submitted annually and the funds

can be used to provide salary increases, hire additional staff, or purchase vehicles, firearms, and safety equipment.

"Nobody exemplifies the West Texas work ethic like our law enforcement," Landgraf continued. "I appreciate Comptroller Hegar for implementing SB 22 and rolling out the first round of grants so quickly. I'll continue working with state leaders to do everything possible to support our law enforcement and keep Texans safe."

In the first year of grants awarded, the Rural Law Enforcement Salary Assistance Grant Program will award a total of $1.725 million in grants to law enforcement agencies represented by Landgraf. The grant amounts and awardees are as follows: $500,000 to the Ector County Sheriff's Office; $350,000 to the Ward County Sheriff's Office;$250,000 to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office; $275,000 to the Ector County District Attorney's Office; $175,000 to District Attorney's Office for the counties of Reeves, Ward, and Loving; and $175,000 to District Attorney's Office for the counties of Winkler and Crane.