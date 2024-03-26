Landgraf appointed to protect Texas LNG exports amid Biden's ban

Mar. 25—AUSTIN — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) has been appointed to the House Select Committee on Protecting Texas LNG Exports. The selection committee, created by House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont), will conduct a comprehensive review of the impacts of the Biden Administration's executive action imposing a temporary pause on pending decisions on export permits for the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to non-free trade agreement countries, a news release stated.

"I'm thankful to Speaker Phelan for creating this important committee," Landgraf said in the release. "The significance of LNG exports to our state and nation cannot be overstated. It is a matter of concern for not just our economy, but our national security, that the Biden Administration is weaponizing the federal government against the energy industry."

According to the release, as part its review, the House Select Committee on Protecting Texas LNG Exports has been charged by Speaker Phelan to analyze the legal authority under which the federal action was taken; assess economic, environmental, and social impacts; identify strategies to mitigate the adverse of effects on the LNG industry, Texas' energy sector, and the state's economy; and recommend legislative, policy, or other remedial actions to address the challenges posed by the federal suspension of LNG export permits.

"As a lifelong resident of the Permian Basin, the chairman of the House Environmental Regulation Committee, and attorney, I'm uniquely informed and motivated to get to work on this select committee. Whether it's as a member of the Select Committee on Protecting Texas LNG Exports, as the chairman of the Environmental Regulation Committee, or simply as a West Texan that is absolutely fed up, I will continue to take the fight to the Biden Administration and hold them accountable for their failed policies," Landgraf said.

The House Select Committee on Protecting Texas LNG Exports will be chaired by Representative Jared Patterson (R-Frisco). In addition to Representative Landgraf, the committee also includes the following members: Representative Christian Manuel (D-Beaumont), Representative Mary Ann Perez (D-Houston), and Representative Cody Vasut (R-Angleton).