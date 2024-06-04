Land trust purchases 80 acres in Orange County to add to Hoosier National Forest

Hopper Pit is one of the unique features at the Lowe property recently purchased by the Central Indiana Land Trust. Eventually the property will become part of the Hoosier National Forest.

In what was called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to protect land surrounded by the Hoosier National Forest, the Central Indiana Land Trust (CILTI) purchased 80 acres in Orange County in April that will eventually become part of the Hoosier.

The property has several unique features, including a sandstone arch and two pit caves. One cave, Hopper Pit, has historical significance because it was discovered in 1804 along the Base Line of the United States by surveyors from the General Land Office while Thomas Jefferson was president. An area known as sandstone barrens just south of the sandstone arch has a rare species of grass, silver plumegrass, growing there.

The property was purchased for $541,000 through the land trust's fund established to provide money to purchase land to maintain its natural state instead of it being developed. In fact, the Orange County property, known as the Lowe property, had a couple of bidders who stated they planned to develop housing on the land, according to a CILTI news release.

Cliff Chapman, president of CILTI, said after reaching out to other agencies that might have wanted to purchase the property, it become obvious that none was able to do so quickly enough. Members of the Indiana Karst Conservancy had let Chapman know the land was going to be sold. CILTI bought the land with money from its Evergreen Fund for Nature which was established to have funds available when needed.

"It’s one of those situations where the landowner wanted to sell within 60 days and the state couldn’t move that quickly," Chapman said.

Additional funds for the purchase were provided by the Sam Shine Foundation.

Cliff Chapman, president of the Central Indiana Land Trust, looks at the natural sandstone arch on the Lowe property in Orange County that the land trust recently purchased.

One of the most unique features is that the property has sandstone caves instead of the limestone caves more commonly found in southern Indiana.

"That’s what makes this site really special," Chapman explained. "It has caves but they are sandstone caves" that are more like the caves found in New Mexico. Like caves in the Southwest, the two — located on the north and south part of the property — are dry caves, without rivers or streams inside, unless it rains and then a nearby waterfall gushes, sending water rushing through to the other side.

What's the future of the property?

While the land trust now owns the land, Chapman said some of the land is being farmed. That is expected to continue at least for a couple of years.

The property has Hoosier National Forest on the east and west sides with a private owner to the south. Chapman anticipates the land trust will own the land for the next three to five years, allowing time for the U.S. Forest Service to allocate funds to purchase the property.

"The way the fields are arranged, there are no right angles," he said, adding that will make it easier to eventually reforest the land, which is what the Forest Service likely will do.

Mike Chaveas, supervisor of the Hoosier National Forest, said in a statement, “The Lowe tract contains some unique natural features and habitats, and I’m pleased that CILTI was able to acquire it. I look forward to continuing our partnership as we pursue the funding and future potential transfer of the parcel to federal ownership to become a valued addition to the Hoosier National Forest.”

A sandstone natural arch is one of the unique features at the Lowe property in Orange County. The land was recently purchased by the Central Indiana Land Trust Inc.

While visiting the property on Friday, May 31, Chapman said he heard three hooded warblers — two on the national forest land and one flying from the Lowe property to the neighboring one. The warblers are state threatened and are known to inhabit wooded areas, habitat the land trust purchase will ensure remains.

It was while walking the land that Chapman realized how special the land is. "This is one of the coolest projects we’ve ever done," he said.

Contact Carol Kugler at ckugler@heraldt.com

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Central Indiana Land Trust buys Orange County land with special features