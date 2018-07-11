Land Rover’s 70th anniversary to be marked in Festival of Speed parade

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will mark Land Rover’s 70th anniversary with a parade of 70 cars including an original Range Rover and one of the final Defenders.



Owners will drive up the Goodwood hillclimb on Thursday July 12 – the Festival’s opening day – to commemorate 70 years since the Land Rover launched at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948.





The parade will feature several iconic off-road machines including the penultimate of the Defenders to roll off the production line, owned by Roger Crathorne – also known as ‘Mr Land Rover’.



Bob and Joe Ives’s Camel Trophy Defender will also be there, as will Gary Pusey’s chassis number 40 classic Range Rover and a V8 50th anniversary Defender owned by Sue Cummings.



In addition, classics such as the first 1947 Land Rover prototype Hue 166 and the Series II 1959 Land Rover African Expedition will feature. The manufacturer’s modern line-up will be represented in the parade by a current Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport, plus a Range Rover Sport PHEV, Evoque and Velar.



Roger Crathorne said: ‘Being a part of Land Rover history is a great honour. I have owned a Land Rover most of my life and have worked for Land Rover for more than five decades. I’m thrilled to take part in the anniversary parade up the Goodwood hillclimb with the other owners and cars in celebration of this epic landmark.’



The famous Festival of Speed event is celebrating its own anniversary this year – it’s marking its silver jubilee, the event having been staged annually since 1993.



Event founder the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, said: ‘It’s a great occasion for us to be able to bring two iconic British institutions together in anniversary years. We’re honoured to be able to host the Land Rover 70th parade up the hill for our silver jubilee.’