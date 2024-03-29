Land O' Lakes donates 20,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese to East Grand Forks-based food bank

Mar. 29—EAST GRAND FORKS — A 20,000-pounds donation of macaroni and cheese from Land O' Lakes will significantly help local hunger relief efforts, said Susie Novak Boelter, North Country Food Bank executive director.

"To be honest, it could not have come at a better time," Novak Boelter said. "People are struggling right now and help is needed more than ever; North Country, like all our partner food banks across Minnesota and North Dakota, are struggling to keep up with the all-time high and still rising demand across the region."

The donation from Land O' Lakes, a Minnesota-based agribusiness and food cooperative, was celebrated with an event at North Country's headquarters in East Grand Forks Thursday. The donation is part of Land O' Lakes' First Run program which donates dairy products that it produces to support food banks.

According to Novak Boelter, the donation will provide 50,000 servings and 16,700 meals in northwest and west central Minnesota.

Last year, North Country's agency partners experienced a 30% to 50% increase in visits, and Novak Buelter said they are currently outpacing last year's numbers by 10% in 2024.

"(This donation is) especially valuable to people struggling in our region during these uncertain times," Novak Buelter said. "We will begin to immediately deploy this macaroni and cheese to our agency partners on the ground and communities across the region for distribution to children and families."

John Habedank, a member of Land O' Lakes' board of directors, said that since the Land O' Lakes Foundation's First Run program began, more than 7 million pounds of product has been donated across the country, and more than $1 million of product will be donated this year.

It's the members of the cooperative that make these donations happen, Habedank added.

"It's the people we represent that have done the heavy lifting here," he said. "It's the farmers and the dairymen that produce the raw materials. It's the men and women that processed, packaged, and transported the product."

East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander thanked Land O' Lakes for the donation and generosity.

"Cooperatives are one of the great features of the state of Minnesota, and something that we can really be proud of," Gander said. "(Companies like Land O' Lakes) are foundational to feeding people."

Gander continued by thanking North Country for the role it serves in the community.

"Your positive impact on the region is enormous and absolutely necessary," Gander said. "The volume of food you distribute boggles the mind."

Sen. Mark Johnson, who represents northwest Minnesota and East Grand Forks in the Minnesota state Senate, also thanked Land O' Lakes for the donation and North Country for the work it does.

"We hear this a lot down in the Senate — 'How can we support our local food banks?'" Johnson said. "I cannot be more grateful for the service that you do and donations that we get that helped make the system actually work and feed those families in such a time of need as right now."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who teleconferenced in for the event, said food banks like North Country and other food assistance programs are key for a community.

"I am very focused on making sure that our food assistance programs stay strong," Klobuchar said. "Things like (these programs) are a lifeline for thousands of people in Minnesota and across the country."

Each year, North Country distributes more than 6 million pounds of food, enough for 5.2 million meals feeding around 35,000 people across 21 counties in Minnesota and Grand Forks. North County is based in East Grand Forks and distributes food to 220 organizations throughout the region.

"On behalf of the tens of thousands of hungry neighbors in northwest and west central Minnesota, thank you," Novak Boelter said. "We appreciate it and this will do a lot of good across our service area and helping feed people."