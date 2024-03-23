Land deal near The Villages to bring new neighbors to Fruitland Park

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A land deal in Lake County will continue the booming growth surrounding The Villages, Central Florida’s massive retirement community.

Garden Street Southeast LLC purchased a little over 66 acres in Fruitland Park for $2,934,000 in a deal that was filed on March 12.

The assemblage is located just west of U.S. Highway 27/441′s route through the Lake County city, south of Lake Mirror.

