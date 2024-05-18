Lancaster police arrest York County man and former officer in 1997 sexual assault cases

A York County man has been arrested in connection with sexually assaulting a teenage girl nearly 30 years ago, according to Lancaster City Bureau of Police and Lancaster Online.

Roberto Rosario, 44, of Dallastown has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault in the Dec. 27, 1997 incident, according to a police news release and online court records. He was released on $150,000 bail.

Lancaster police also arrested a former officer — 54-year-old Andrew Scott Selby of Lancaster — who allegedly sexually assaulted the teen while investigating the initial attack, the release states. He is charged with rape and sexual assault.

The victim reported the alleged sexual abuse by Rosario and Selby to Lancaster City Bureau of Police in March 2024, the release states.

Lancaster Online reported the victim was 16 at the time of the alleged assault. Her mother, whom she was visiting for Christmas, dropped her off at a residence with people she knew. The teen was given alcohol and taken to a nearby motel, where police allege Rosario raped her, the newspaper reported.

Police identify other victims allegedly abused by former officer

During the investigation, a detective identified two other victims who allege they were abused by the former officer in 1999. He left the department in August 2000, the release states.

Selby has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and statutory sexual assault of a 12-year-old victim. He also faces attempted rape, attempted statutory sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault of another victim in November 1999, the release states.

“I am shocked and saddened by the arrest of former officer Andrew Selby for these heinous crimes. Regardless of someone’s position or past affiliations, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is committed to holding offenders accountable for their actions. As the investigation progresses, we are dedicated to finding the truth and justice for the survivors,” Police Chief Richard Mendez said in the release.

Anyone with more information about the case or the conduct of Selby may contact Det. Sgt. Jessica Higgins at (717) 735-3319, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County man arrested in 1997 sexual assault in Lancaster: police