Lancaster County woman charged with aggravated assault and possession

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was apprehended for allegedly stabbing and shooting a female victim in Lancaster County on Saturday morning.

At 1:38 p.m. the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a shooting report on the 100 block of South Water Street. They found a female who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and who was treated at a local hospital.

Officers arrested Marita Soto on one count of aggravated assault. During a search after the arrest, police say they found Soto to be in possession of cocaine.

The initial incident took place on the 100 block of South Prince Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.