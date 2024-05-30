Lancaster County SC sheriff’s attorney found shot in arm in convenience store parking lot

South Carolina police are investigating after the staff lawyer and public information officer at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was shot Wednesday night.

Doug Barfield told The Herald in a message Thursday morning he was shot in the arm but is recovering. Officials haven’t said whether Barfield’s shooting is tied to his job at the sheriff’s office.

“I’m good,” Barfield said in the message.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on North Matson Street in the Lancaster County town of Kershaw, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. Barfield was found in the parking lot of a convenience store after several calls were made to 911, Faile said.

Barfield was not working at the time, Faile said.

“It is a scary feeling knowing one of your own has been hurt and we are extremely grateful that Doug’s injuries are not life threatening,” Faile said. “We are thankful for all the other law enforcement agencies and first responder services that came to assist. Both the agency and the Barfield family are appreciative of everyone who has reached out to offer their thoughts and prayers.”

The sheriff’s office requested the State Law Enforcement Division to handle the investigation, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said.

No other information about the shooting has yet been released.

There was a large police presence after the shooting Wednesday night in Kershaw, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV. Kershaw, in southern Lancaster County, has a population of around 2,000 people.

Before going to work at the sheriff’s office, Barfield was a prosecutor for 30 years at the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, which handles criminal cases in Lancaster, Chester, and Fairfield counties. He was the top prosecutor in the three counties from 2006 until 2015.

Check back for updates on this developing story.