Lancaster County reports higher tourism in 2023

(WHTM)– Lancaster County had one if its best tourism years in recent history in 2023.

Nearly 10 million people visited Lancaster last year. Discover Lancaster revealed spending was up 4.3%.

The company partners with 500 tourism partners throughout the county. Those benefiting from the previous year.

“Ultimately, we’re talking 25, 26,000 jobs that are supported in one way or another with tourism,” Director of Communications for Discover Lancaster Joel Cliff said. “So it’s good from a job standpoint, tax revenues, general quality of life. And so we’re really happy to be able to contribute in that way to the economy as a whole.”

There are some big anniversaries this year in the county. Including the 95th anniversary of Miller’s Smorgasboard and Kitchen Kettle Village turns 70.

