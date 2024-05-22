Lancaster County man pleads guilty to having sex with dogs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty to charges of having sex with dogs, according to officials.

Uriah Groff, 23, pleaded guilty in front of Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Tuesday to aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, cruelty to animals, and sexual intercourse with an animal, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

On Groff’s phone, investigators found multiple videos in July during the investigation of him engaging in sexual intercourse with dogs that were in his possession.

Multiple dogs were seized by Pennsylvania State Police after they executed a search warrant. The dogs were placed in the care of the PSPCA.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

