Lancaster County man killed in Memorial Day crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Memorial Day.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says on Monday they responded to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for a deceased man.

The coroner says Anthony Perez, 22, of Lititz, died after hitting a telephone pole while driving on West Lincoln Avenue in Lititz Borough.

Lititz Borough Police say Perez had been ejected from his vehicle, which suffered significant damage. Officers had responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. and said they believe Perez was traveling east on West Lincon Ave before entering the westbound lane and hitting the pole.

The cause and manner of death are currently pending, however, an autopsy will not be conducted.

