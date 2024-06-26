Lancaster County man charged after garage door shot from 1 mile away

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been charged after a bullet hole was found in a victim’s garage 1 mile away from where shots were fired.

On April 30, Northern Lancaster County Police responded to a reported shots fired call in the 6300 block of Bayberry Avenue in Penn Township. Upon arrival, authorities spoke with the victim who revealed a bullet hole in their garage door.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Officers investigated and responded to the 500 block of Power Road in Penn Township, where they determined that Matthew Sterling Achenbach, 21 of Mount Joy, had been shooting a .308 rifle at the rear end of the residence.

Investigators determined the distance from where shots were fired to the bullet holes was approximately 1 mile away.

Achenbach was charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed before MDJ Stauffer and Achenbach was processed on June 7.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.