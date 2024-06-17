Lancaster County Coroner’s office called after Route 30 crash

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s office has responded to a crash that closed a portion of Route 30 in Gap, Lancaster County on Monday morning.

According to 511PA, the multiple-vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Route 30 closed between Gap Newport Pike and Simmontown Road. The westbound lanes are also closed between Doutrich Drive and Gap Newport Pike.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles are involved. The coroner’s office says they are currently at the scene, but did not provide any further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

