Lancaster Co. councilman who won SC Senate primary resigns. Election planned to replace him.

Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon resigned his District 6 council seat Monday, midway through his four-year term, to pursue a seat in the South Carolina legislature.

Blackmon, 70, won the Republican primary for the SC Senate District 27, beating incumbent Sen. Penry Gustafson, garnering more than 80% of the vote on June 11, The State previously reported. Blackmon will face Democrat Yokima Cureton in the general election on Nov. 5.

“I saw an opportunity in the Senate that needed to be filled,” Blackmon said.

Allen Blackmon

Lancaster County voters will have a chance to cast ballots for candidates vying for his open seat during the general election on Nov. 5 and in a primary, if needed, on Sept. 3.

Blackmon is not obligated to step down, but is choosing to do so to ensure the council election takes place in November alongside the other races.

Blackmon, whose term would have ended in 2026, endorsed Bryant Neal for the District 6 seat. Neal, the owner of the 521 filling station in Kershaw, is the son of the late Jimmy Neal, who served in SC House District 44.

Bryant Neal, a Republican, has announced his candidacy for county council, emphasizing his dedication to serving District 6 and addressing its needs. He is currently the only candidate to announce his candidacy.

“I have a deep love for this area and a strong desire to serve this community,” Neal said. “I am committed to ensuring that District Six’s needs are always a priority.”

A long standing conservative, Blackmon’s campaign website outlines his continued platform on pro-life issues and infrastructure. He emphasized his determination to eliminate wasteful spending and support law enforcement and first responders.

If he wins in November, “I’ll ensure these services are provided to our citizens and that they are protected,” Blackmon told The Herald. “The Senate will involve tackling more complex issues, but I intend to continue advocating for infrastructure improvements and addressing wasteful spending.”

Candidates running for Lancaster County council are required to live in the district of the seat they seek. Filing begins at noon on July 12 and runs until noon July 22.