Lancaster City Schools to extend spring break one day due to eclipse

LANCASTER -- Lancaster City Schools will be extending its spring break to include Monday, April 8 due to the solar eclipse happening that day.

Students will now return to school on Tuesday, April 9.

The eclipse will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. April 8, near the city of Greenville in Darke County, according to a NASA map. The path of the eclipse will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m. Viewers will see the full eclipse for nearly four minutes.

In a letter to parents and guardians, the school district cited the following factors:

Bus safety: During the peak viewing window, sunlight levels will significantly diminish, potentially impacting driver visibility.

Absence management: We anticipate a high number of student absences on April 8 due to families wanting to experience the eclipse together.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience: While we understand some families may prefer to have their children attend school, we also recognize that experiencing a solar eclipse is a rare opportunity. We encourage families to use this day to safely observe this natural phenomenon.

The letter also noted that the After School Programs of Lancaster will offer a special daycare option for students in Grades K-5 at Mt. Pleasant Elementary on April 8.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: For safety of students during eclipse, Lancaster Schools to close April 8