Lancaster City police investigating shots fired incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bureau, officers responded to the 300 block of Mill Street for a report of shots fired at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. During the investigation, police learned that there were possibly multiple shooters.

Police said that multiple casings, live rounds, and a discarded handgun were recovered at the scene. No suspects were located at the scene and there were no reports of anyone being struck by the gunfire, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at (717) 735-3300.

