Lancaster burglary suspect found sleeping on victim’s couch with thousands in damages

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he was found sleeping in someone’s home and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Manheim Township Police say someone came home to find Jonathan Frederick, 31, asleep on their couch after likely entering through an unlocked window.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Local Business Beat

The resident found the cords of electronics cut, liquids poured onto a gaming console, and a torn coat on the floor.

Liquids were also poured onto a sofa, mattress, floor, refrigerator, and cabinets. Police say “a sauce was found thrown on the kitchen blinds and windowsill and trailed onto the kitchen backsplash into the sink.”

The cost of the damage is estimated to be more than $6,400.

Frederick is currently wanted and is facing charges including burglary, criminal mischief, and stalking. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.