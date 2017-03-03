Was Lamborghinis Record-Breaking Nurburgring Lap Legitimate?

Lamborghini announced Wednesday that it had beaten the Nordschleife production car record by five seconds with its new Huracan Performante...but some Nurburgring experts say something fishy seems to be afoot with the new lap time.

Bridge to Gantrys Dale Lomas explained his theory in a blog post Friday. Lomas said that the lap time, which was recorded as6:52 around the 12.9-mile German race track, does not make sense when eying the digital speedometer overlayed on the video the automaker posted to YouTube. Because of the inaccuracies that he has unearthed, Lomas thinks its possible the video was sped up during editing...which could be why the speeds dont make sense.

Assuming that the speeds shown in the video are based on readings sent from a GPS speedometer and not a wheel sensor speedometer on the car, Lomas took note of some speed discrepancies that appear to have come up in Lamborghinis video.

The two gauges shown above are screen grabs from the Huracan Performante lap video. Though both show the car in the same gear at the same RPM, the speed is noticeably off. As Lomas notes in his post, its possiblethat wheel spin couldve been a factor here, but unlikely at these speeds. Lomas also pointed out that there were similar inaccuracies in the lap video for the Aventador SV.

"I think Lamborghini didnt publish an accurate video," wrote Lomas.

He also noted that some lap time points dont line up as expected when comparing the Huracans lap to the much more powerful Aventador SVs.

"The facts are clear enough to me," said Lomas. "Either the GPS speedo is bullshit, or the laptime is bullshit."

Find the wholeBridge to Gantry report here.

This article was originally published on TheDrive.com