Lamborghini won't target Nürburgring SUV record with Urus

It’s been a long time coming, but the Lamborghini Urus SUV is nearly a reality. However, unlike some of its supercar brethren, the Urus is not being developed as a speed king for performance driving.

Motoring reports Lamborghini doesn’t have much interest in proving the Urus around the Nürburgring, as the Italian brand did with the Huracán Performante which just set the lap record at the German track. In fact, the Urus will house a completely different set of objectives than the brand’s super cars.

“If you go to the Nürburgring, you go to be the fastest,” said Lamborghini Asia Pacific boss Andrea Baldi. "The Urus is a different concept... the Urus will have a target that will also be contemplating some off-road [strengths]."

“It’s a car that’s supposed to be high-performance, but that capability off-road you will see," Baldi added.

The Urus will have two engine choices: a twin-turbocharged V-8 and a plug-in hybrid setup, with the latter coming after launch. But why no naturally-aspirated V-10 or V-12?

“Sometimes it’s not really a matter of emissions, it’s a matter of taxation," Baldi explained. "If you go to one of the most important markets in the future for us given we’re producing an SUV, China, every time you increase the engine capacity by one liter, you pay many more taxes.”

--Sean Szymkowski