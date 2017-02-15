Lamborghini Recalls All 12 Venenos For Engine Fire Risk

From Road & Track

If you're a Lamborghini Veneno owner, you're going to want to read this. As reported by Bloomberg, Lamborghini is recalling every Veneno ever sold-all 12 of them-over a fuel system fault that could result in fire. This recall includes three Veneno coupes and nine Veneno Roadsters. Oh, and 5900 Aventadors, which use a version of the 6.5-liter V12 found in the Veneno.

Per a recall report on NHTSA's website, the Aventador's (and Veneno's) emissions-control system can malfunction under certain conditions, increasing the risk of gasoline vapors coming in contact with hot gases and potentially causing engine fires. The report states that the problem is exacerbated by "over-revving the engine at idle," and compounded by use of aftermarket exhaust systems, making this a particularly ironic risk profile for Aventador owners.

The issue affects all Aventadors–and model variants like the Veneno–built from May 22 2011 to December 5th 2016. The new Aventador S and recently-produced Aventador SV are unaffected.

According to Bloomberg, Lamborghini is unaware of any injuries related to this issue, and will begin notifying customers of the recall in the coming weeks. The recall fix can be completed at any Lamborghini dealer.

Recalls like this typically aren't a big deal, but they're especially funny when they affect such a small group of cars. Of course, this isn't as funny as the time Koenigsegg recalled a single Agera. Supercar owners: They're just like us!

