Lamborghini Aventador SVJ debuts at Pebble Beach

Lamborghini is famed for creating some of the most striking supercars in the world, but today simply being an Instagram star isn’t enough. So many high-performance cars are launched each year, that in order to truly stand out any new car needs a claim to fame. Well, the Aventador SVJ certainly has that; it’s the fastest road production car around the infamous Nürburgring.





A few years ago, Lamborghini announced a shift in engineering focus that moved away from high top speed and prioritised lap time. The first child of this new thinking was the Huracan Performante, which was at one stage a Nürburgring record holder itself. Now, though, the Aventador SVJ takes over the mantle.



An extreme aerodynamic profile not only draws the crowds, but also produces that much needed downforce. Prominent nostrils, splitter, skirts, large diffuser and ‘coat hanger’-style rear wing give this car 40 percent more downforce than an Aventador SV. It’s this invisible force that glues the car to the track and recently enabled a Nürburgring lap time of 6min 44.97 seconds. While the new aerodynamic parts have increased drag, the sheer grunt of this Aventador means that it can still achieve a 217mph top speed.







The SVJ’s beating heart is a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that now produces 759bhp and 531lb ft of torque. Its output matches that of the rare Centenario model built to celebrate 100 years since Lamborghini’s founder was born. That power is sent to all four wheels, but this time an additional three percent goes rearward. The SVJ features a 50 percent stiffer anti-roll bar, and dampers with 15 percent more range. The exhaust system has also been re-engineered in order to reduce back pressure.



Lamborghini is set to build 900 Aventador SVJ models, at a cost of £356,000 each. If that many units sounds a bit too mass produced for your tastes, we’d advise opting for the 63 Edition that celebrates the brand’s inception. Just – you guessed it – 63 examples will be made, with a bespoke paint finish and trim.