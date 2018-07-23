Lamborghini Aventador SV Recalled Because Wheels Could Come Off

Just eight cars in the U.S. are affected.

After two service campaigns from last month affecting a couple of supercars, including the Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari California, 458 Italia, FF, and F12berlinetta, another exotic automaker has announced a recall for its product. Lamborghini is joining Bugatti and Ferrari with a new campaign for certain 2015-2016 Lamborghini Aventador SV Coupe and Aventador SV Roadster vehicles.

The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based manufacturer will have to inspect the bolts that center and support the brake discs to the wheel’s hub, which may loosen over time. In an official note released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the organization says that “continued driving with loose centering bolts may result in the wheel detaching” and, naturally, increasing the risk of a crash.

Previous Aventador recalls:

Lamborghini Aventador recalled for engine fire riskLamborghini Has Issued A Recall On Its Ultra-Rare Centenario

According to the NHTSA, eight cars sold in the United States are potentially affected and they will all be recalled starting from August 31 this year. Owners will be contacted by Lamborghini and the brand’s dealers will replace the centering bolts with ones that have thread-locking fluid, free of charge.

Last month, the Aventador was recalled over concerns vehicles could stall without warning under certain driving conditions. An engine controlling software was suspected to cause the car to stall at low speeds, and even the super rare Centenario and Veneno versions were included. A total of about 7,000 cars worldwide were inspected.

In May this year, the Centenario was recalled again for the most unusual of reasons. A safety label on the car gave the wrong gross vehicle weight rating – clearly worthy of a nationwide U.S. recall. A total of 11 vehicles from all 40 produced were affected, and the dealers replaced the sticker (surprise, surprise!) free of charge.

More than a year ago, 1,453 examples of the Aventador were recalled due to a risk of fire.

