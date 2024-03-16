From lamb to seasonal treats, here’s a guide to a Happy Valley-sourced Easter dinner

As spring creeps its way into Centre County, many look forward to the return of summer farmers markets and a bounty of fresh, seasonal produce. However, don’t wait until summer’s in full swing to explore what’s on offer from your favorite farms and producers. As Easter approaches, many provide everything you need to fill your table with a fully Happy Valley-sourced spread.

Ham, lamb or whatever your centerpiece of choice

For your Easter feast’s centerpiece, you have a bevy of local options.

Windswept Farm’s REfresh Online Market offers the farm’s grass-fed, antibiotic-free Katahdin lamb, a breed that, according to owner Monica Gastiger, is “known for hardiness on pasture and is an exceptionally lean, mild-tasting meat.” Leg of lamb, shanks and chops are all available and the online market accepts weekly orders until Monday 9 p.m., for Wednesday pick-ups.

In Centre Hall, Stem to Stable Farm offers pasture-raised beef, pork and lamb, both on the farm’s website, stemtostablefarm.com, and through StateCollegeMarket.com. Through the former, the farm provides local delivery and on-farm pick up. There’s also an on-site, self-serve farm stand open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pole Cat Hollow Farm in Howard will be taking orders for Easter hams and lamb, with orders filled first come, first served until March 26. According to owner Nancy Kaltenbach, the farm’s Idaho Pasture Pigs are raised slowly, and given locally sourced, non-GMO feed and constant access to pasture, which produces a darker, richer meat. Pole Cat Hollow Farm also raises Katahdin sheep, on pasture and primarily grass-fed. To place an Easter order, email Nancy at nancy@polecathollowfarm.com.

Lastly, the Penn State Meat Lab’s retail store, The Butcher Block at Penn State, open on Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., will have Easter lamb and hams available. The lab’s manager Glenn L. Myers noted that “For Easter, we do stock up on lamb starting the week prior to Good Friday, so we try to have a good supply, but it is a hot item that time of year and usually sells fast. Lamb is first come, first served, no pre-orders.”

Pre-orders are taken for the lab’s hams, however, starting March 11 and as long as supply lasts (Myers estimates about two weeks).

All the sides

For the fresh produce you need for assembling a spring salad, look to Centre Markets or StateCollegeMarket.com.

Chris Hench of Blackbranch Farm reports that the farm’s large microgreens operation will have local greens ready for harvest by Easter, available through both channels.

Easter food shopping is also the perfect excuse to check out Centre Markets’ new brick-and-mortar retail location in the Nittany Mall. Opening March 17, the store will offer fresh produce, flowers, eggs, dairy and meats, as well as locally produced food items, prepared foods and artisan products.

Local Easter eggs

Whether you dye them or devil them, local eggs can be found via Windswept Farm, which offers pastured chicken eggs year-round, even in the winter months, when the chickens feast on greens from the farm’s greenhouse.

Blackbranch Farm likewise offers pasture-raised and organically fed eggs through Centre Markets and StateCollegeMarket.com. Stem to Stable Farm sells free-range eggs as well.

Sweet seasonal treats

Lastly, leave the chocolate bunnies to the kids this year, and upgrade your Easter dessert offerings with options from The Cakeshop by Tati in Pleasant Gap or Sweets of Gold in Milesburg.

For Easter, The Cakeshop will offer macaron boxes with a dozen macarons in key lime, raspberry and chocolate; small and large fruit Napoleons, featuring layers of puff pastry and diplomat cream, and topped with fresh mixed berries; carrot cake cheesecakes in two sizes; and gourmet Easter eggs that feature either a dark chocolate shell filled with chocolate mousse, brownies, chocolate covered pretzels, peanut butter and Peruvian fudge, or a white chocolate shell filled with a white chocolate mousse, lemon curd drizzle, fresh raspberries and lemon cake cubes.

Sweets of Gold is accepting preorders for Easter-themed sheet cakes that can serve up to 30 guests, and Easter cookie bundles that include 10 individually wrapped mini cookies in five designs, perfect for stuffing into medium-sized Easter eggs. Preorders, including payment, are due by March 20.

Holly Riddle is a freelance food, travel and lifestyle writer. She can be reached at holly.ridd@gmail.com.