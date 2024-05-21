Lamar considers future of aquatic park

LAMAR, Mo. — Discussions involving the future of the Lamar City Aquatic Park continue.

Earlier today, and prior to tonight’s city council meeting, where several residents were scheduled to speak about the future of the city’s three pools. We caught up with members of the “Lamar Missouri Exploratory Pool Committee”, as well as Lamar assistant city manager, Rusty Rives.

The group planned on presenting new options to council, ones which would save two of the three pools, add a new splash pad to the park, and would allow the facility to re-open by next summer.

It’s been closed since 2022.

“For the kids, we have nothing to do for our kids. So we want to be able to have a safe place for them to go, somewhere they know they can be taken care of,” said Debbie Little, “Lamar Missouri Exploratory Pool Committee.”

“The pool has been closed for a couple of years, sitting down there idle – and the council is trying to make a decision on what they want to do with that moving forward,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar assistant city administrator.

During tonight’s meeting – there were also talks about demolishing part of the facility, but keeping the rest.

Bids are currently out for the possible demo work.

