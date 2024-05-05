Lamar celebrates Harry S Truman Day with community festival

LAMAR, Mo. — A community came together this evening to celebrate the birthday of a former president.

It was Harry S Truman Day at the Truman Birthplace in Lamar today.

Over 60 vendors lined the streets as the community came out to celebrate Truman’s 139th birthday a few days early.



Kids enjoyed face painting and horse rides. The event also featured several competitions, including bubble blowing, nail driving, and a “call your husband for dinner” competition.

“It’s humbling to be a part of, it always comes together so great, and like I said earlier, we’re just happy the showers got over early today. Now it is beautiful and perfect temperature,” said Kim O’Sullivan, Barton County Chamber Director.

Harry S Truman is the only president to come from Missouri. His birthday is Wednesday, May 8.

