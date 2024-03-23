Lakota Local Schools Board member Darbi Boddy a perfect example of a toxic person
There are two kinds of people, nurturing and toxic. Darbi Boddy was a perfect example of a toxic person. She showered the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education with poison during her entire tenure. Removing her from that position will dispel the disgust, despair, dysfunction and darkness that she dispensed.
Robert Kramer, Fairfield
