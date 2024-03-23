Lakota Local Schools Board member Darbi Boddy a perfect example of a toxic person

Darbi Boddy, a Lakota Board of Education member, listens during a Lakota Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Lakota East Freshman High School in Middletown, Ohio.

There are two kinds of people, nurturing and toxic. Darbi Boddy was a perfect example of a toxic person. She showered the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education with poison during her entire tenure. Removing her from that position will dispel the disgust, despair, dysfunction and darkness that she dispensed.

Robert Kramer, Fairfield

