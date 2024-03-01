Lakewood woman seeks answers on trip to Israel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood woman has just returned from a 10-day trip to the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip.

Thanks to Christians United for Israel, Chrysandra Brunson spent time visiting parts of worn-torn Israel and the aftermath of the Nova Music Festival site, where hundreds of people lost their lives on Oct. 7.

“You’re there. You have no idea what you’re going to smell. What you’re going to sense. What you’re going to feel,” Brunson said.

The group was guided through the area with the help of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Brunson said she hopes to return to the same area “in the next couple of months.”

“Every single person has the right to life,” she said.

Tens of thousands killed since Oct. 7

The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 others hostage.

Health officials in Gaza say more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 70,000 wounded in the Gaza Strip since Israel’s war on Hamas began nearly five months ago, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

