Lakewood tragedy: What we know about Naomi Elkins and her two children

What happened?

A 27-year-old Lakewood mother has been charged with murdering her two small children, stabbing and drowning them, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Who is Naomi Elkins?

She is the mother of the two children and has been charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Ocean County prosecutor's office.

Where and when did this happen?

Police responded to a report at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday of two children in cardiac arrest at a home on Shenandoah Drive, according to the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, an ambulance was already on the scene and rescue workers were attempting to save the lives of the two children.

Woman charged: Lakewood homicide: Mother accused of murdering her two small children at home

How old were the children?

According to the prosecutor's office, the children were ages 1 and 3.

What are officials saying?

As of Wednesday morning, the prosecutors office said the 1-year-old was stabbed and both children were drowned.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 2 children killed in Lakewood; More about the Lakewood tragedy