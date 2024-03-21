Lakewood police looking for shooter who fired bullet into home

LAKEWOOD−Police are investigating the firing of a bullet into a Lakewood home Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

Neighborhood residents told police they heard what sounded like gunshots Sunday afternoon close by.

Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith of the Lakewood Police Department said there is no evidence to suggest the home was targeted. The unknown shooter may have fired the round negligently or recklessly, he said.

Staffordsmith is urging anyone with information to call Detective Tyler Bennett at 732-363-0200 ext. 5405.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

