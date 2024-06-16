Lakewood pedestrian in critical condition after overnight hit and run accident

LAKEWOOD − Investigators are searching for the driver of white, four-door sedan involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a man in critical condition.

The vehicle was traveling north on Route 9 at First Street about 12:30 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross at a crosswalk, authorities said

The motorist continued to drive northbound on Route 9 and left the scene. The man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and the Lakewood Township Police Department.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3257, or Officer Mark Gibson of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

Michael L. Diamond is a reporter at the Asbury Park Press. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

