Lakewood Officer Christopher Matlosz died 13 years ago; his killer continues to appeal

LAKEWOOD - More than a decade after township police Officer Christopher Matlosz was gunned down in the line of duty, Jahmell Crockam is still trying to get out of the life prison term he received for the only cop killing in Ocean County's history.

In his latest argument, Crockam, now 32, of Lakewood, claims he was wrongfully convicted of the 2011 murder of the 27-year-old officer because of mistaken cross-racial identification of him by eyewitnesses to the execution.

A two-judge panel of the Appellate Division of Superior Court on Wednesday rejected his argument, meaning that Crockam will continue to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release on parole.

"We are pleased that the Appellate Division found Crockam's petition to be utterly without merit,'' Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in response to the judges' decision. "Hopefully, (Wednesday's) ruling will provide the loved ones of Officer Chris Matlosz with some semblance of closure.''

Matlosz, a Manchester resident and 4 1/2-year veteran of the Lakewood police force, was the first and only officer to be killed in the line of duty in Ocean County.

Crockam, then 19, shot Matlosz three times in the head at close range. The shooting was unprovoked and occurred in broad daylight in front of three eyewitnesses as the victim sat in his patrol car on August Drive about 4 p.m. on Jan 14, 2011, according to testimony at the defendant's 2012 trial.

When Matlosz encountered him that day, Crockam knew there was a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a relatively minor weapons offense a month earlier, prosecutors argued at the trial. Crockam had previously told an acquaintance he would kill a cop to avoid going to jail.

Assistant Ocean County prosecutors William J. Heisler, now retired, and Michael Weatherstone, now the prosecutor's chief trial attorney, presented the state's case at the trial before Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels.

Lakewood Police Officer Christopher Matlosz

Two of the state's three eyewitnesses to the shooting identified Crockam as the gunman.

The jury found Crockam guilty of the murder and two related weapons offenses.

Daniels sentenced Crockam to a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder and a consecutive, seven-year term for possessing the gun used to shoot Matlosz.

During the sentencing hearing, the courtroom was packed with friends, family and colleagues of the fallen officer, while about 100 other officers stood vigil outside the Ocean County Courthouse, many wearing shirts adorned with Matlosz's badge number, 317.

Now, Crockam, in his latest appeal known as a petition for post-conviction relief, claimed his attorney, Mark Fury, provided him with an inadequate defense because he did not ask that an updated instruction about cross-racial identification be read by the judge to the jurors before they began their deliberations.

Fury did not call any witnesses at the trial, but he vigorously attacked the validity of the eyewitnesses' identification of Crockam as the person who shot and killed Matlosz.

The current model jury charge on cross-racial identification, which occurs when an eyewitness is asked to identify someone of another race, uses language that says "research has shown'' that people have greater difficulty in accurately identifying members of a different race, according to Wednesday's appellate decision.

The language came about as a result of a 2011 criminal case known as State vs. Henderson.

Jahmell Crockam

Before that, the model jury instruction read, "You should consider that ordinary human experience of people have greater difficulty in accurately identifying members of a different race.'' That was the instruction read by Daniels to the jury at Crockam's trial.

In Wednesday's decision, Judges Heidi Willis Currier and Lisa A. Firko of the Appellate Division of Superior Court said Daniels read the appropriate instruction to the jury, noting it was the one in use at the time. The judges noted that the court deciding the Henderson case said the revised instruction on cross-racial identification would be used only for cases going forward, once it was approved.

"Moreover, the revised cross-racial identification charge is not 'drastically different' from the former charge as the defendant contends,'' the appellate judges wrote. "And there was corroborating evidence here based on the defendant's own statements to a number of individuals that he had shot and killed an officer, coupled with being identified by multiple witnesses. ''

Wednesday's decision is the latest in a series of unsuccessful appeals by Crockam, the first one decided against him in 2016.

If the killing had occurred five years earlier, before New Jersey abolished the death penalty, Crockam would have faced execution.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Killer continues to appeal conviction in Lakewood cop's murder