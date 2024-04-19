Lakewood mother informed of high school sex assault investigation by her son

LAKEWOOD. Colo. (KDVR) — Nicol Craven got a text message from her son on Thursday.

“Regarding an incident with a former school staff in which she had been arrested and removed from the school,” Craven said. “In January.”

FOX31 is not naming the staff member. A request for comment from Jeffco Public Schools was not returned, and the Lakewood Police Department would not confirm details of the case.

Craven said her son provided the details he discussed with detectives at Brady Exploration High School on Thursday.

“Sex charges regarding indecency with a student and contributing to delinquency with a minor,” Craven said.

FOX31 confirmed a woman was arrested in January on charges of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, sexual exploitation of a child and unlawful electronic sexual communication.

FOX31 also found a LinkedIn page of someone with the same name saying they are a paraprofessional with Jeffco Public Schools.

Mother: Never notified about school sex assault investigation

“Beyond upset,” Craven said. “Because I’d never been notified by anybody in positions of authority or trust. It had to come from my son.”

Craven’s son is 15 years old.

“I trust my son to be safe when he goes to school,” Craven said. “I expect the people that are there to be safe and to have his best interest at heart.”

After a difficult day at school for the teen, his mother is trying anything to reassure her child.

“He’s shaken up at the thought of what went on with somebody he respected at a school where he was supposed to be safe,” Craven said.

Lakewood police confirmed charges for an individual that are consistent with sexual assault of a minor, and there is a court case on the docket for this person.

Meanwhile, Craven said she is not certain she will have her son return to school for the rest of the academic year.

