Lakewood man pleads guilty to carjacking, drug dealing and a firearms charge

A Lakewood man has admitted to a carjacking in the township in August, as well as a prior crack cocaine dealing charge and a weapons offense.

Harold Galloway, 53, of Lakewood, pleaded guilty Monday before Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer to possession of more than a half ounce but less than five ounces of crack cocaine with intent to distribute the drug, possession of a firearm as a convicted person and carjacking.

The carjacking occurred at 6 a.m. on Sept. 28 near First Street in Lakewood. Two men were sitting in a Ford F150 when a man opened the rear door, brandished a revolver and threatened them, authorities said.

After detectives identified Galloway as a suspect, they executed a search warrant on two motel rooms in Lakewood that Galloway was seen near before the carjacking, finding Galloway in one of them and the truck parked nearby, authorities said.

He was arrested and taken to Ocean County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since then.

More: Aberdeen cops investigating report of armed carjacking in Cliffwood Beach section

In the first of two prior run-ins with the law, Galloway was in a vehicle on John Street on Aug. 19, 2021, when detectives saw drug transactions taking place. When detectives stopped the vehicle, Galloway grabbed a bag from it, ran across Route 9 and into the woods, then threw the bag while running. It contained cocaine and cash, authorities said.

Galloway was arrested and taken to Ocean County Jail and then released.

As part of an investigation into drug dealing on June 8, detectives raided Galloway's motel room and found heroin, oxycodone and a .22-caliber gun in the room, authorities said. Galloway was arrested, taken to Ocean County Jail and then released.

Prosecutors will be seeking a 15-year sentence for the drug distribution charge, a 7-year sentence for the firearms charge and 10 years for the carjacking, all to run concurrently with much of the time to be served at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, a maximum-security facility.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood NJ man pleads guilty to carjacking, drug dealing, gun charge