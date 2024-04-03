Lakewood man, 18, charged with vehicular homicide in two-vehicle collision in March

LAKEWOOD−An 18-year-old township man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a man in a two-car collision on March 3 in Lakewood.

Aryeh Bakst was lodged in the Ocean County Jail Wednesday on the single charge.

The collision took place on West County Line Road and Laurelwood Avenue on that Sunday.

Bakst was driving recklessly in a 2023 Tesla Y when the crash happened, Lakewood Police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said. An investigation determined Bakst was going 88.6 mph in a 45-mph zone, he said.

At least one of the vehicles ended up crashing into a utility pole.

The Asbury Park Press is withholding the victim's name until more can be confirmed about the crash and the victim.

