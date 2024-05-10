Lakewood Christian School names top graduates

May 10—Lakewood Christian School announces Macie Graves as Valedictorian for the 2024 Senior graduating class.

Valedictorian

Macie is the daughter of Lance Graves and Shelly Stewart. Sydney Graves is her little sister. Macie plans to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall on a rodeo scholarship. She plans to major in Biology with a focus in pre-medical sciences in order to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatric neurologist.

Salutatorians

Lakewood also announces Noah Landry and Annie Dawson as the two Co-Salutatorians.

Noah Landry is the son of Marlon and Amanda Landry. His grandparents are Mira and the late Robert Landry of Plano, Texas and John and Deanna Adams of McAlester, Oklahoma. His plans are to attend Oklahoma State University in the fall majoring in HVAC.

Annie Jo Dawson is the daughter of Mike and Tara Dawson and the granddaughter of Neil and Sandy Dawson and David and Debbie Thomas. Annie has received a scholarship to play basketball at Nelson University in Waxahachie, Texas, where she plans to battling to earn a Master's degree in kinesiology and become a college coach.

—Derrick James