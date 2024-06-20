Lakeway looks at amending noise ordinance to allow golf courses to begin mowing earlier

The Lakeway City Council on Monday discussed allowing golf courses to use mowing and leaf-blowing equipment beginning at 6:30 a.m. instead of the current 7 a.m. The council did not come to a conclusion on shifting the noise ordinance, but instead asked City Manager Joseph Molis to draft a new ordinance for July’s meeting.

The Hills Country Club wished to move the ordinance’s start time 30 minutes to accommodate early morning tee times. The Hills representatives said early morning start times are crucial for their business, especially in the summer heat.

City law limits the amount of noise produced between 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. the following day.

Lakeway residents with houses backing up to the golf course expressed disdain for the proposal, while golfers expressed support for the opportunity to golf earlier in the morning.

Mayor Thomas Kilgore said because The Hills Country Club is an important business partner for the city, the council should attempt to be accommodating.

“I’m trying to find out why we can’t, as a council, try to do something that reflects that we are supportive of the businesses that are our partners, and not just micromanaging them,” Kilgore said. “Sometimes I think we need to step back and recognize that we’re working for 22,000 people and not one or two neighborhoods.”

In other action at Monday's meeting, in a 4-3, the council rejected an amended planned unit development application for Hillsong Development, which includes a new fire station on Flint Rock Road. In an attempt to accelerate the fire station’s construction, Hillsong separated the fire station and the housing development into two separate agenda items. They hoped that through this, the council could propel the building of the station, even if the housing development’s progress experienced snags.

Michael Del Castillo, Lake Travis Fire Rescue's battalion chief, said growing populations have created a higher demand for emergency response, with the Lakeway Fire Station being its busiest station. Castillo said the new station on Flint Rock Road would reduce response times and mitigate demand.

“This is an ideal location to split those response areas, decrease the time to arrive on scene (and) increase the number of personnel we have,” Del Castillo said.

The department estimates a six-year timeline for the completion of the Flint Rock station, with an estimated three-year timeline for another additional station being built at Texas 71, behind the Serene Hills neighborhood.

Hillsong Development also added a $200,000 gift, paid to the city to use toward safety improvements to Flint Rock Road, as part of its updated application.

However, the council rejected the request to consider the amended PUD application in August, because it felt the application did not differ significantly from the previous application.

The City Council approved the original PUD for the development of 26 acres at 15617 Flint Rock Road in February 2021 that included a park and a commercial sector. This year, the developers proposed an amendment that included a $567,000 fee in lieu of the parkland and replacing 3,000 square feet of commercial spaces with a fire station. Hillsong in February withdrew its amendment in the face of concerns from residents and some council members who said they were concerned about the loss of greenspace.

In a water conservation update, Lakeway Municipal Utility District General Manager Earl Foster said that because the combined water capacity in Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan has reached above 900,000 acre feet, Lakeway is back in Stage 1 of the drought contingency plan, meaning residents can follow a two-day irrigation schedule.

The council also gave approval for Molis to enter an agreement with Google Fiber to expand its network into Lakeway. Google Fiber hopes to start construction by late 2025, after which service will become available to Lakeway customers.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lakeway considers allowing golf courses to begin mowing earlier