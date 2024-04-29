Lakeville teachers authorize strike amid impasse over job transfers

Lakeville teachers have voted to go on strike after months of negotiations with the school district failed to result in a new contract.

Teachers in the district want pay raises, benefit increases, and to continue having a say in whether the district can transfer them between teaching assignments. But with no agreement nearly a year after the last contract expired, a strike now looms.

The assignment transfer rule changes proposed by the district are a key sticking point keeping negotiations from moving forward, union representatives say.

Of union members who voted Thursday and Friday, 99% favored a strike. An authorization vote doesn’t mean a strike happens right away. The union must now file an intent to strike to give the school district notice 10 days beforehand.

Teachers and the school district could yet reach a tentative agreement before anyone walks off the job.

District serves 12,000 students

A strike would shut down a school district serving around 12,000 students in Lakeville, as well as parts of Burnsville, Elko New Market, and other south Twin Cities suburbs.

“Striking is always the last possible option, but we’ve been working on an expired contract for more than 300 days and Lakeville teachers believe we need this tool on the table for the district to take our asks seriously,” Lakeville teachers union president Carrie Popp said in a statement.

Negotiations have been ongoing since July 2023, soon after the contract between the district and union expired. Lakeville schools say while the state increased education funding last year, it’s still facing budget shortfalls, making it difficult to accommodate teacher wage increase requests.

“Lakeville Area Schools, like many districts across Minnesota, are facing financial challenges,” said district spokesperson Stephanie Kass.”While recent state funding increases have relieved some funding gaps, it’s important to note that these funds aren’t simply added to the general fund; many are earmarked for specific purposes and new mandates.”

The union and district reached a tentative agreement in February. But in March, union members overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract agreement with the district. Talks have been in mediation since December.

The sides are next scheduled to meet for mediation on May 6. Union leaders said teachers and other supporters plan to rally Tuesday outside the school district office before providing comments at the Lakeville school board’s meeting.

Transferring teachers

Union bargainers want increases in wages and benefits, but they also want to stop the district from making changes that would allow administrators to transfer teachers between schools, grades and subject areas without teachers’ input.

Union representatives argue the so-called “forced transfer language” would upset stability in schools and disrupt relationships between teachers and students.

“Parents, educators and community members have concerns about the district’s push for unilateral transfer power,” said Johannah Surma, the union’s lead negotiator and a K-5 English as a second language teacher. “This threat to our job stability is stalling our ability for positive movement in negotiations.”

The district said it’s proposing “modest” changes to teaching assignment rules in order to help meet staffing needs at its schools.

Kass said while it’s typical for Minnesota schools to give full right of assignment, the district is proposing the rule change to get more flexibility with staffing. The district said its proposing moving no more than 15 employees a year — about 2% of the total workforce.

